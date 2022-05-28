IU baseball upsets top-seed Terps in extras to stay alive in Omaha

It took two extra frames and 4 hours & 20 minutes, but Indiana is still alive in the Big Ten Tournament following a 6-4 victory over the #1 seed Maryland Terrapins Saturday afternoon. Indiana, now 2-1 in the Big Ten Tournament, came into the contest with their season on the line. Their earlier loss in the tournament came at the hands of the Terps on Thursday night, a 5-4 defeat in extras. Maryland also entered with a loss, meaning it was win-or-go-home for both squads. However, the Terps' situation is much different. Maryland had already secured a likely top-seed in the NCAA Tournament heading into today, while Indiana essentially is tasked with obtaining the conference tournament auto-bid if they have hopes of playing beyond this weekend. But as the ballgame progressed this afternoon, Indiana realized the opportunity they had in front of them. With nothing to lose, IU would not bow down to the Big Ten's best team throughout the regular season. As a result of their perseverance and battle, Indiana saw the fruits of their labor by way of the final score. It's the first time in the history of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament that an #8 seed has defeated a #1 seed. Additionally, it's the first time all season Maryland has dropped consecutive outcomes. "We knew we had it in us," freshman Josh Pyne said in his postgame interview.

Pyne's meteoric rise to such an impactful role headlines a historically talented group of freshmen in head coach Jeff Mercer's arsenal. Josh would go 3-6 on the day, including a 2-RBI single in the top of the 11th that would ultimately turn out to be the difference in the win. The entire lineup would match Pyne's consistency with clutch hits in timely situations. The defense, outside of a couple miscues, backed up the offensive production, including several key moments down the stretch. However, it was the pitching staff that proved to be the X-factor in the decision. Although there have been numerous times this season where the pitching staff has faltered, when IU needed them most, they shined. Starter Jack Perkins would go 5 innings, allowing just 2 runs to the red-hot Maryland offense. Perkins was somewhat limited by his relief appearance in the Thursday night contest, thus why he only went the five complete. Ryan Kraft would go on to enter the ballgame, but was quickly pulled after a walk and base hit to lead off the sixth for Maryland. Then came Braydon Tucker.

Tucker was nothing short of fantastic. Extending into the extra frames, Tucker worked 6 scoreless innings, allowing just 4 hits on 98 pitches in relief to secure the victory. He was relentless in keeping Indiana in it. Every time the Terrapins threatened, Tucker and the Hoosiers had an answer. It's hard to keep one of the best offenses in the country quiet for so long, but when Tucker worked himself into trouble, he also tightroped out. Most notably, Tucker escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth to give the lineup a chance in extras. When many figured his day would be done, Tucker would then trot out and turn in two clean, stress-free innings on the bump to close out the ballgame. Now, with Indiana high off the momentum of their victory, their next task is the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, a team that swept the Hoosiers in Piscataway earlier this season. Each game in the series was close, however, and you never know what can happen in postseason baseball. The matchup is currently slated for late tonight, but there is a possibility that due to time constraints, the matchup is moved to early tomorrow. With rain delays complicating things earlier this week in Omaha, the conference is scrambling to make up for lost time in order to submit their NCAA bid by the midnight Sunday deadline. No matter when they play next, however, Indiana will attempt once again to rekindle some magic. But for the time being, they're still alive.

