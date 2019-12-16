Indiana vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Fred Glass announced through a press release Monday that he will be retiring from Indiana University at the end of the current academic year.

“It’s time,” Glass said in the release. “It’s an all-in, all-consuming role, and I’ve loved it, but I’m ready to step back and do something that keeps me closer to home with more time with my granddaughters and the rest of my family. I’ll finish up the Bicentennial Year and give President McRobbie enough time to select a great successor.”

Glass notified Indiana University president Michael McRobbie about his retirement with enough time to search for a replacement in the athletic directing role, and McRobbie has made public his intention of announcing the members of the committee tasked with finding a replacement and chaired by IU vice president for government relations and economic engagement Bill Stephan, who selected Glass in 2008.

Glass has served as Indiana's athletic director since 2009 and oversaw most of the Tom Crean Era, hired on current Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller in 2017, hired both Kevin Wilson and Tom Allen as Indiana's head football coaches, and led the efforts toward improving Indiana's athletic facilities, including renovations to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Memorial Stadium.

There will be a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday in Henke Hall of Champions, where Glass will speak directly to the media.