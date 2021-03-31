New Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is expected to retain assistant coach Kenya Hunter on his staff, TheHoosier.com confirms. 247Sports had the original report.

Sources told TheHoosier that Hunter had conversations with Louisville and Chris Mack about the openings on his staff.

While Woodson looks to build his staff, it is worth noting that a program can have three full-time assistant coaches on staff.

Hunter just finished his first season at Indiana but has been instrumental in some of the relationships developed between Indiana and class of 2022 recruits.

Since his hire at IU, he has been the lead recruiter for the following offers in the class of 2022:

G- Justice Williams ranked No. 31 (Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida) / Team Final (PA))

F- Tyrell Ward ranked No. 48 (DeMatha (Potomac, Maryland) / New World (DC))

C- Favour Aire ranked No. 55 (Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Maryland) / New World AAU (MD))

F- Justin Taylor ranked No. 69 (St. Anne's Belfield (Charlottesville, Virginia) / Team Takeover (DC))

G- Rodney Rice ranked No. 77 (DeMatha (Potomac, Maryland) / Team Durant (MD))

G/F- Tyler Nickel ranked No. 91 (East Rockingham (Elkton, Virginia) / Team Loaded (VA))

G/F- Masai Troutman (St. Andrew's Episcopal School (Frederick, Maryland) / Team Takeover (DC))

Hunter was also a huge reason that UT-Martin guard Parker Stewart committed to Indiana last year. Stewart is currently in the transfer portal but is open to retuning to Indiana.

The following is what former Rivals Analyst Corey Evans said of the Hunter hire last year.

"Former UConn assistant Kenya Hunter coached Miller during his travel ball days and was an assistant for Miller's older brother, Sean, at Xavier. Hunter is a tremendous pick-up for the Hoosiers and he should hit the ground running thanks to knowing what his head coach expects from his staff and personnel.

"He is a tremendous recruiter that has done great work along the East Coast and is just as effective as a coach on the court. Hunter brings a different background than the other two Indiana assistant coaches and it feels like this is his final stop as an assistant before he lands his own head coaching gig."

