IU assistant coach Dane Fife will not return to program next season

Indiana assistant coach Dane Fife will not return to Indiana next season. Fife had just finished his first season at Indiana. The former Indiana player returned to the program to join new head coach Mike Woodson's staff. Fife, Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond were the three assistants on staff. "I am committed to doing what I believe is best for the continued growth of our men's basketball program as we collectively work toward returning it to the upper echelon of college basketball," Woodson said. "Sometimes, that commitment can result in some very difficult decisions, and that is the case today. Ultimately, I believe that the fit must be right with a coaching staff, and I've decided that a change is necessary. I appreciate everything Dane has done as a member of the staff during the last year and as player for our program. He will always be a part of the Hoosier family and I wish him well in his future pursuits."

Fife had spent the previous 10 years at Michigan State before coming to Indiana, most recently serving as the program's associate head coach. He has spent over half of his coaching career as an assistant coach in the Big Ten. Fife has nearly 20 years of coaching experience, including six years as a head coach at IPFW from 2005-11. When he took over as head coach, he became the youngest head coach in Division 1 basketball. Over that time, he went 82-97 but did finish 18-12 during his final season. Before IPFW, Fife spent two seasons at Indiana as an assistant under head coach Mike Davis. Fife played for the Hoosiers from 1998-02, helping guide Indiana to the 2002 national title game. He was named co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and holds the IU career steals record with 180. Over the past 10 seasons, Fife was instrumental in the game planning and scouting for Michigan State, most notably on the defensive end of the floor.