IU announces addition of transfer LB Jared Casey

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football program announced on Monday morning that linebacker Jared Casey has joined the Hoosiers as a transfer from the University of Kentucky.

Casey played in 23 games and totaled 29 tackles with two for loss over the last two seasons.

"We are looking forward to Jared joining us," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "He brings athleticism and experience from the SEC and is a strong addition to our linebackers room."

The 6-3, 220-pounder posted 20 stops, two for loss, in 2020. Casey was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll. He appeared in three games and redshirted in 2019. Casey was a member of the Football Writers Association of American Freshman All-American Team.

A Louisville, Ky., native, Casey was a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 15 outside linebacker by Rivals out of Ballard High School.