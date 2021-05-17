IU announces addition of transfer DE Jaren Handy

Below is the full release from Indiana.

He played in 14 games in two seasons for Auburn.

Indiana has officially announced the addition of Auburn transfer Jaren Handy. Handy announced his commitment to Indiana last week.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana football program announced on Monday afternoon that defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the Hoosiers as a transfer from Auburn University.

Handy played in 14 games for the Tigers from 2019-20.

"Jaren brings a tremendous amount of talent to our team," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "He's a special young man who is a perfect fit with us and is excited for the opportunity to play with his cousin, Ty Fryfogle. Jaren will provide power and explosion on our defensive line."

A 6-5, 255-pounder out of Hattiesburg, Miss., Handy totaled 10 tackles, three for loss, one sack, two quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup at Auburn.

He was a consensus four-star prospect and the No. 100 prospect nationally in the 247Sports 2019 composite rankings.

Handy recorded 14 TFLs as a senior for head coach Troy Vance at Hattiesburg High School and played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

The son of Leroy Handy and Tamara Fairley, Handy studied in the College of Liberal Arts at Auburn.