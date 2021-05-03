IU announces addition of Mike Stump as Team and Recruitment Analyst
Indiana has added to its coaching staff, announcing the addition of Mike Stump on Monday morning.
Stump will serve as a Team and Recruitment Analyst.
He was previously with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the G-League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers.
Below is the release from Indiana.
---
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana University men's basketball coach Mike Woodson has announced that Indianapolis native Mike Stump will join the program as a team and recruiting analyst.
The Cathedral graduate comes to IU after serving as an intern and coaching associate with the Ft. Wayne Mad Ants since September of 2019.
Following his graduation from the University of Kentucky, Stump served as an assistant boy's basketball coach at Cathedral in 2018-19 and at Broad Ripple in 2017-18. He also helped in training basketball players at World Domination Basketball/100% Hoops in Carmel and Elite Basketball Academy in Indianapolis.
While at Kentucky he served as a manager for the Wildcats program and was part of two SEC Championship squads. Among the players he worked with on a daily basis include Karl Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and Jamal Murray.
He graduated with a degree in corporate communications from UK in 2017.
----
