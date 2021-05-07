 IU advances to quarterfinals after defeating Marquette 2-1.
IU advances to quarterfinals after defeating Marquette 2-1.

Matthew Byrne • TheHoosier
No. 2 ranked Indiana and the three seed in the tournament defeated No. 19 Marquette 2-1 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

IU goalkeeper Roman Celentano was tested almost immediately as he saved a shot from Marquette in the sixth minute.

In the 26th minute, IU forward Ryan Wittenbrink received a cross from the right-wing into the left side of the box and dribbled to his left before firing off a shot that an MU defender deflected.

Marquette finally bested Celentano in the 44th minute. MU forward A.J. Franklin dribbled past an IU defender near the right sideline before cutting inside and firing a shot from outside the box into the top left corner for a goal to take the lead.

The Hoosiers were out-shot 5-4 in the first half, but that changed in the second half of the match as IU out-shot Marquette 8-4.

IU defender Nyk Sessock made a great run down the right sideline in the 66th minute and crossed it to forward Victor Bezerra, but he failed to head the ball cleanly and it went out top.

The Hoosiers eventually broke through in the 71st minute. Forward Herbert Endeley scored the equalizer off an assist from Bezerra to tie the game 1-1.

IU midfielder Joe Schmidt almost had a chance for the go-ahead goal, but the MU defense deflected his shot from right outside the box.

Wittenbrink played a cross into the box from the right-wing in the 80th minute and Sessock sent in a shot that hit the left goal post. Forward Maouloune Goumballe managed to reach the ball before the keeper secured it and scored the go-ahead goal to put IU in front 2-1.

In the 84th minute, MU defender Manuel Cukaj attempted to head the ball for a goal, but Celentano saved MU's final scoring attempt of the match.

IU won by a final score of 2-1 and moved on to the quarterfinals. IU has made the NCAA Quarterfinals four times under head coach Todd Yeagley.

IU went down in the first half but turned it around, scoring two goals in the second half to pull ahead and win. (IU Athletics)
The Hoosiers will play against the No. 6 seed Seton Hall. Seton Hall played against Virginia Tech last night and won 7-6 in the penalty shootout. The Seton Hall keeper saved a penalty and scored the subsequent game-winning penalty to send the Pirates into the quarterfinal.

It is Seton Hall's first quarterfinal appearance since 1988 whereas, IU's first appearance since 2018.

The match is scheduled for Monday, May 10th, at 5 p.m. ET.

