The Indiana men's soccer team advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating St. Francis Brooklyn 3-1 in penalties.

St. Francis Brooklyn previously beat Milwaukee in the first round on a golden goal in double overtime to advance to the next round. This was the first matchup in history between IU and SFC.

Indiana struck first and took a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute. Defender A.J. Palazzolo passed to forward Victor Bezerra on the left-wing, who dribbled into the box and scored. Bezerra's shot was deflected by an SFC defender, but he was credited with the goal.

The Terriers may have been down by one goal, but they had more shots on goal than the Hoosiers and finally converted in the second half. Midfielder Ramchwy Saint Vil halted IU forward Herbert Endeley's attack near the corner flag on the right-wing and proceeded to kick the ball down the field. SFC forward El Mahdi Youssoufi was on-side and had a breakaway, shooting to the right of IU's keeper for the equalizer in the 77th minute.

Both teams failed to score after the equalizer, sending the game into a penalty kick shootout with the season on the line.

IU took a 2-0 lead during the third round and then Youssoufi scored to make it 2-1. IU forward Ryan Wittenbrink made the following penalty, extending the lead to 3-1.

SFC foward Nicolas Molina had to make the ensuing penalty kick to prolong the match, but IU keeper Roman Celentano dove to his left and saved the shot.