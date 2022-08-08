IU adds beer sales to men’s and women’s soccer home games

Soccer joins football, baseball and softball as the sports at Indiana with beer sales for this upcoming season.

Indiana athletics announced on Monday that beer sales would be added to men's and women's home soccer games this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana – Fans over 21 attending Hoosier men’s and women’s soccer matches at Indiana University’s Bill Armstrong Stadium can now enjoy beer to enhance their experience.

The addition of beer sales at Bill Armstrong Stadium is in line with past decisions to introduce beer sales at IU Football, Baseball and Softball games. Beer was first offered at Memorial Stadium for IU Football games in 2019, and it was added to the concession options at IU Baseball and Softball last spring.

The IU men’s program will open its preseason slate Aug. 12 when it hosts DePaul for an exhibition match at 8 p.m., while the Hoosier women’s program will host Northwestern in an exhibition match on Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.

“The response to our addition of beer to our concessions options at various venues has been overwhelmingly positive, which makes this decision a logical next step as we continue to improve the game experience for our fans,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson.

Encouraging responsible fan behavior and promoting alcohol safety continues to be a top priority for IU Athletics. Every purchaser (who appears to be younger than 50) is required to present a valid, government-issued photographic identification documenting that he or she is 21 for every purchase of beer. Purchasers are limited to two drinks per transaction, and beer sales end with 20 minutes remaining in regulation play. No beer will be sold to a visibly intoxicated person. All servers have a current alcohol servers permit issued by the state of Indiana and have gone through and passed TEAM responsible alcohol service training.