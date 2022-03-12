IU AD Scott Dolson: 'We are going in the right direction as a program'

Indiana has all but made it official and locked in its spot in the 2022 NCAA Tournament following Friday's win over top-seed Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals.

It is the first time since 2013 that Indiana has reached the Semifinals and the first time since 2003 that it has won back-to-back games in the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers are also the first nine-seed to reach the Semifinals since 2002.

"It means a lot, it's a good indication that - that hoosier nation has bought it," Indiana AD Scott Dolson said of the fans this week. "It's a good feel. I mean winning has created a good atmosphere here the last few days but people feel that we are building a program and fans really want to do it the right way. Going back to the Northwestern situation, we don't like those situations but it shows we are going in the right direction as a program."

Indiana was led by All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis who became just the second Indiana player in program history with 1,500 points, 750 rebounds and 150 blocks, joining Alan Henderson.



He had 21 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win over Illinois.

"I said, 'Trayce, you are always going to be remembered of a person who helped get Indiana back'," Dolson said. "When he told us he was staying (at Indiana for his third year), Woody and I had a nice little celebration, that was a big deal."

Indiana takes on Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals at 1 pm ET on Saturday.

Above is the full Q&A with Scott Dolson postgame.