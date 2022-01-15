It's simple: 'If it aint broke, don't fix it... force feed Jackson-Davis'

Indiana's loss to Iowa brought out many flaws that the Hoosiers still have to fix in order to compete in the top 3-4 of the Big Ten.

Guard play was a main concern heading into this season and through 16 games this year, the same inconsistent play remains. But, when you have an All-American forward in Trayce Jackson-Davis, you shouldn't have to rely on your guards to make big plays.

Jackson-Davis had 18 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday against Iowa, his seventh double-double of the season and third straight.

Indiana, however, went away from the All-American forward in the second half and went back to the negative plays that hurt them in losses to Syracuse, Wisconsin and a near-loss against St. John's earlier in the season.

"We played this game at a beautiful pace in the first half and in the second half it was like we were playing sped up and crazy," former IU guard AJ Moye said postgame to ISB and TheHoosier.com. "It's okay to be down four or six points and still methodically operate and go about your business and win games. And that's the only way you can win road games."