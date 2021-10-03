Isiah Thomas gives emotional speech at Hoosier Hysteria

Teammates of Indiana head coach Mike Woodson at Indiana from 1979-80, Isiah Thomas returned to Assembly Hall on Saturday to welcome in the new era of Indiana basketball at Hoosiers Hysteria.

The all-time great guard addressed the crowd, already energized and excited, and helped electrify the fans even more.

But, it was his emotional moment that got the crowd even more excited about the Mike Woodson era.

"I remember the last time Mike Woodson took off his jersey," Thomas said. "... I watched (number) 42... I was so hurt that day because I felt I hadn't given enough to bring this man a championship he so deserved at Indiana University on this floor.

"I can still see that vision in my head watching coach (Woodson) take off his jersey. It hurt me so deep that I vowed I would never ever let my teammates or fans down here again at Indiana university. We came back and won a national championship in 1981.