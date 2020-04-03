News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-03 10:33:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

ISB Recap: Ed Schilling and Tyra Buss join the show

Jim Coyle • TheHoosier
Publisher
@jimcoyleISB
Indiana University '91 BA Speech Communication, former television sports anchor at WLKY-CBS, WJFW-NBC, KNDU-NBC, current host on Indiana Sports Beat Radio and "After The Game" with Todd Leary

FRIDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: Former #iubb assn't coach Ed Schilling joins us. The Queen of #iuwbb Tyra Buss is on too! Tom Izzo is in the news, #iufb is making offers & getting commitments. Lots more.

