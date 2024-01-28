ISB Radio chats IU basketball and more with Montverde's Kevin Boyle
Indiana Sports Beat Radio was on location in Montverde this weekend to watch Liam McNeeley and cast compete in the Montverde Invitational Tournament.
McNeeley, the five-star IU signee and current sole incoming member of the 2024 class, led the Eagles with 19 points in a championship game victory over Prolific Prep.
After the final on Saturday night, ISB radio caught up with longtime Montverde head coach Kevin Boyle to chat about McNeeley, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau, the budding relationship between MVA and Indiana and more.
Below is the full conversation.
