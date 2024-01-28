Indiana Sports Beat Radio was on location in Montverde this weekend to watch Liam McNeeley and cast compete in the Montverde Invitational Tournament.

McNeeley, the five-star IU signee and current sole incoming member of the 2024 class, led the Eagles with 19 points in a championship game victory over Prolific Prep.

After the final on Saturday night, ISB radio caught up with longtime Montverde head coach Kevin Boyle to chat about McNeeley, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau, the budding relationship between MVA and Indiana and more.

Below is the full conversation.