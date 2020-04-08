News More News
ISB Full Show: Lilly King, Ray Looze, Jim Reamer

Indiana University '91 BA Speech Communication, former television sports anchor at WLKY-CBS, WJFW-NBC, KNDU-NBC, current host on Indiana Sports Beat Radio and "After The Game" with Todd Leary

WEDNESDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: Is solid GOLD with Indiana & Olympic swimming legend Lilly King. IU Swim & Dive coach Ray Looze is on. Jim Reamer discuss #IUBB recruiting, Logan Duncomb commitment & more.

