Isaiah Jones breaks down visit, commitment to Hoosiers

A strong official visit combined with great conversations with both Indiana head coach Tom Allen and defensive coordinator Charlton Warren were enough to convince Ohio linebacker Isaiah Jones that Indiana was where he wanted to be for his college career.

"The visit was great. Getting around the coaches and players helped me get the feel of the place and that was somewhere I wanted to be," Jones told TheHoosier.com shortly after announcing his intentions on Twitter.

Jones said he opted for the Hoosiers over fellow Big Ten foe Minnesota.

"It would’ve been between Indiana and Minnesota, but, to me, Indiana felt like the place I could see myself playing at for years to come," Jones admitted.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker from London, Ohio was offered last month by the Hoosiers and Allen's squad had an immediate impact on Jones, who became the fifth player to commit to Indiana out of the Class of 2022.

"It felt pretty good to get the offer growing up next door to Indiana," Jones said. "Tom Allen has done a great job turning the program around and getting back to dominant football."

Jones took it one step further, explaining his thoughts on Allen.

"I think Coach Allen has only scraped the surface with what he will do with Indiana. That's what stood out to me, along with the wide belief that they are just getting started," Jones said.