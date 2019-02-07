Indiana couldn't carry the momentum from their win over Michigan State, losing to Iowa at home, 77-72. They dropped to 13-10 overall and 4-8 in the Big Ten.

8:43 p.m. ET -- Juwan Morgan is starting after leaving the Michigan State game with a shoulder injury. The other starters are Al Durham, Romeo Langford, Rob Phinisee, and Justin Smith.

14:32 1H: Indiana 15, Iowa 11 -- Morgan picked up his first foul early on. It'll be interesting to see how that affects his play the rest of the first half. He has to stay out of foul trouble to be at his best. The Hoosiers are applying pressure early and forcing Iowa to make mistakes. They're doubling Iowa's Luka Garza in the post when he gets his hands on the ball. The crowd is heavily into this one and Indiana is playing with the energy to match the noise.

11:34 1H: Iowa 21, Indiana 18 -- Iowa has taken the lead after a few made 3-pointers that have slowed Indiana's momentum. The Hoosiers have travelled twice so far in this one. They can't afford avoidable turnovers like that, considering how much they struggle with possession. This looks like a game that should be close throughout.

7:39 1H: Iowa 26, Indiana 18 -- Garza picked up his second foul of this one and went to the bench with under 11 minutes left in the first half. The Hawkeyes switched to a 2-3 zone on defense following the media timeout and the Hoosiers are telegraphing passes that are getting them in trouble. Iowa is overplaying its zones and jumping those passes. Indiana needs to calm down and find the openings in the zone, specifically the opening at the high post. Morgan can operate from their and find the open man after the Iowa defense collapses.

3:55 1H: Iowa 31, Indiana 29 -- Morgan picked up his second foul with under seven minutes to play in the first half and immediately went to the bench. The Hoosiers have started to figure out the Iowa zone and its leading to easy offense. De'Ron Davis and Smith ran a beautiful give and go, with Smith initiating baby passing to Davis in the low post. The zone collapsed and Smith immediately cut for an easy two. Indiana should look for more opportunities like that going forward.

Halftime: Iowa 46, Indiana 36 -- The Hawkeyes hit a few threes and extended their lead. Indiana isn't hitting from deep against the 2-3 zone, so they should try the high post and baseline to generate some offense. Quick passes on the perimeter would also help, but they would have to make those open looks from deep for them to make a difference.

15:05 2H: Iowa 53, Indiana 47 -- Indiana comes out and attacks along the baseline to get a bucket for Langford to start the second half. The Hoosiers are doing a much better job of finding openings in the zone, they just need to convert. Morgan picked up his third foul of the game, but stayed in. Not long after, he was called for his fourth and went straight to the bench. That's going to be huge for Indiana the rest of the way.

11:16 2H: Iowa 57, Indiana 48 -- The openings have disappeared for the Hoosiers and so has their offense. Not having Morgan is affecting Indiana in a big way. It might be worth it to trot him back out there and trust the senior to defend without fouling, even if it's just for a few minutes to help IU generate some offense.

7:34 2H: Iowa 62, Indiana 54 -- Indiana is fighting back into this one with good defense. They're forcing Iowa to make mistakes and converting on the other end. The Hoosiers haven't made much of a dent into the lead, but they are playing better. If they can keep that up, they can come back. But if they get discouraged because of the lack of progress on the scoreboard, this game could go the opposite direction quickly.

3:47 2H: Iowa 64, Indiana 59 -- The Hoosiers have made progress on the scoreboard. They're locking the Hawkeyes down and Morgan is playing well without fouling. They'll have two free throws from Davis out of the media timeout, giving them a chance to cut the lead to one possession. Langford has played well in the second half and the offense will be on his shoulders if Morgan were to register his fifth foul.

Final: Iowa 77, Indiana 72



