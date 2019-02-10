Indiana couldn't bounce back from their loss to Iowa, losing to Ohio State at home, 55-52. They dropped to 13-11 overall and 4-9 in the Big Ten.

12:43 p.m. ET -- Indiana is going with the same starting five they used against Iowa. The starters are Juwan Morgan, Al Durham, Romeo Langford, Rob Phinisee, and Justin Smith.

14:59 1H: Ohio State 11, Indiana 2 -- Ohio State is leaving Justin Smith wide open on the perimeter and he isn't making them pay. He made one jumper after stepping in two steps, then lost the ball on a drive. Indiana should try to get him in the dunker spot along the baseline to prevent Ohio State from sitting in the paint.

11:54 1H: Ohio State 11, Indiana 9 -- Indiana has begun to push the pace after playing high-level defense. They're forcing Ohio State into mistakes and running when they get the opportunity. That's going to be key for the Hoosiers the rest of the game an the rest of the season. When IU can turn its defense into offense, it becomes a much more dangerous team.

7:38 1H: Ohio State 16, Indiana 12 -- The Indiana offense can't get anything going when it has to slow down and run its half-court offense. The Hoosiers aren't going to win this game by letting the pace slow down. They need deflections, offensive rebounds, and steals that result in transition opportunities.

3:45 1H: Ohio State 21, Indiana 14 -- Morgan has struggled on offense for Indiana, which means Langford is the only reliable source for scoring. With Ohio State packing the paint on defense, Archie Miller should use Morgan in the pick and roll as a screener. The best way to get the ball in his hands right now is to get it to him on the perimeter.

Halftime: Ohio State 23, Indiana 21 -- Morgan remains scoreless for the Hoosiers through the game's first 20 minutes, yet they only trail by two. If the senior forward can get his offense going in the second half, Indiana will be in a good position to leave Assembly Hall with a win

18:00 2H: Ohio State 30, Indiana 23 -- After trying the score at 23, Indiana has gone ice cold on offense, allowing Ohio State to extend the lead to seven. The Hoosiers are getting open looks from the floor, but aren't making anything.

15:17 2H: Ohio State 34, Indiana 25 -- Indiana can do nothing right on offense. They have four points in the second half and can't get anything to fall. Morgan has done a good job of getting inside position on the offensive glass to give the Hoosiers extra opportunities, but it hasn't resulted in much thus far.

11:55 2H: Ohio State 39, Indiana 34 -- Indiana is moving the ball well, but still isn't hitting any open looks. The Hoosiers been able to cut the lead, however, thanks to their defense. Devonte Green has found De'Ron Davis twice in the last few possessions for easy layups. Indiana is a much better team when Green moves the ball on offense.

7:27 2H: Ohio State 44, Indiana 38 -- Indiana's defense is keeping it in the game, but it's offense is doing its best to let Ohio State pulling away. Fortunately for the Hoosiers, Langford is attacking the rim and finishing. He leads the team with nine points, and most of those points have come on drives to the rack.

3:38 2H: Indiana 47, Ohio State 47 -- The Hoosiers are hitting from deep and have the crowd behind them. Langford hit two threes and Green hit one as well to knot the game up at 47. Indiana went into the media timeout on a 9-0 run. All of this while Morgan still has just three points in the game.

Final: Ohio State 55, Indiana 52