The Hoosiers couldn't escape from Ann Arbor with a victory, recording their first Big Ten loss of the season and their first overall loss since November 27, losing 74-63. Their record sits at 12-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

4:30 p.m. ET -- Devonte Green will start in place of the injured Rob Phinisee. Romeo Langford, Justin Smith, Juwan Morgan, and Al Durham round out the Indiana starting five.

15:03 1H: Michigan 14, Indiana 9 -- It's been a rough start for Indiana. A turnover on the first possession by Romeo Langford forced him to commit a foul to prevent a fast break. Langford then committed his second foul a few minutes later. Langford couldn't afford to get in foul trouble and he already has. His availability is going to be crucial, and it will be interesting to see how Archie Miller handles his playing time the rest of the way.

13:22 1H: Michigan 21, Indiana 9 -- Langford and Morgan are both on the bench with two fouls, and Indiana has stagnated at both ends of the floor. Somebody needs to step up to keep this close. The Wolverines have scored 11 straight, including eight straight since both left the floor.

9:41 1H: Michigan 30, Indiana 13 -- Both Indiana stars are back on the court now, but Indiana is still struggling to generate offense. Langford and Morgan have struggled in their two-man game so far, but have found some success with isolation. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, Michigan is getting whatever they want on offense.

6:57 1H: Michigan 34, Indiana 18 -- Langford struggling attacking the rim now, and you can't have that if you're the Hoosiers. Al Durham has done well to get a few buckets for the Hoosiers. If he can get hot, it would go a long way to getting Indiana back into this game.

3:35 1H: Michigan 38, Indiana 22 -- A great defensive possession out of the media timeout forced a Michigan shot clock violation. Indiana usually improves offensively in the second half, so as long as they can keep this reasonably close, they're going to have a chance. Of course, if they're going to let Michigan get easy offensive rebounds, they might not be able to keep it close.

Halftime: Michigan 44, Indiana 29 -- Charles Matthews and Jordan Poole have been dominant for Michigan in the first half and they've played a huge role in Michigan building the lead they have. If Indiana comes out and struggles to score in the second half, Michigan is going to pull away quickly.

15:46 2H: Michigan 50, Indiana 39 -- Juwan Morgan starts the first half off with a nice up-and-under move and then two drawn fouls on shot attempts to get Indiana five quick points, after making three of the four free throws. If he can keep up that kind of offensive effort, and Langford can generate his own scoring, this game is about to become much closer. Morgan has been spectacular in the second half so far.

11:13 2H: Michigan 57, Indiana 48 -- Langford tried to get himself going with a long three, but it didn't fall. Zavier Simpson responded for Michigan with a running hook that he continues to hit over and over again. There's not a lot you can do with that if you're Indiana. It's difficult to block without fouling and he seemingly can't miss it. Juwan Morgan continues to fight inside for the Hoosiers, scoring with another post move and converting the following and-one opportunity.

7:19 2H: Michigan 62, Indiana 52 -- Morgan can't hit from deep, even though he's getting open looks. The Hoosiers have got to make those shots if they want to bring this game even closer. He also picked up his fourth foul, and Archie Miller sent him to the bench. With Morgan on the bench, Indiana will be relying on Devonte Green and Romeo Langford to score. The first possession after Morgan left, Langford attacked the rim and drew a foul, converting both free throw attempts.

3:56 2H: Michigan 68, Indiana 56 -- Michigan scored four straight out of the media timeout after Devonte Green missed the front end of a one-and-one. Romeo Langford halted the momentum with two free throws to cut the lead to 12. He rolled his ankle in a later possession, and that's something to keep an eye on the rest of the game. Morgan remains on the bench, but he will likely come back in for the final stretch of this one.

Final: Michigan 74, Indiana 63 -- Indiana fought to stay in this one, but couldn't come all the way back to knock off the Wolverines. The Hoosiers lack of a third scoring option hurt them, with both Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan in foul trouble early, and Morgan staying in foul trouble all game.