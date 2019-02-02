EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Indiana puts on its gutsiest performance of the season for a 79-75 overtime win over No. 6 Michigan State at the Breslin Center.

5:20 p.m. ET -- De'Ron Davis and Race Thompson both participated in pregame warmups. Archie Miller says on pregame radio that Davis will play tonight. Devonte Green, reinstated from suspension Thursday, will be available as well. Indiana starts Rob Phinisee, Al Durham Jr., Romeo Langford, Justin Smith and Juwan Morgan.

15:19 1H: Indiana 11, Michigan State 9 -- A good start for Indiana. Morgan (five points) and Langford (four) have been established early, and the Spartans are just 1 of 5 from 3-point range. Green was the first sub for Indiana, checking in between Langford's free throws at the 16:32 mark. Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston has five early points on 2 of 4 shooting from the floor. Some of his shots have been challenged, and some have been uncontested. Indiana can't afford to let him get into a rhythm.

11:44 1H: Indiana 13, Michigan State 9 -- Between timeouts, De'Ron Davis checks in at scores on a nice right-handed hook shot in the paint but quickly picks up two personal fouls, forcing him to to be subbed out. Michigan State has a scoreless drought of 5:06 as a result of missing its last six shot attempts, including some looks at the rim that probably go down for it 99 percent of the time.

7:39 1H: Michigan State 18, Indiana 16 -- A 30-second timeout by Miller helps stem the tide of a 7-0 Michigan State run, along with a 3-point by Green. However



2:22 1H: Michigan State 29, Indiana 24 -- Morgan suffers a left shoulder injury at the 6:04 mark and has to head back to the locker room with team doctor Larry Rink. An emphatic one-handed dunk in transition by Aaron Henry swings additional momentum the Spartans' way. Despite Morgan's absence, Indiana is still hanging in there. However, its transition defense has gotten a little sloppy in the closing minutes and will need to be tightened up.

HALFTIME: Michigan State 31, Indiana 28 -- Indiana is competing without Morgan, but if he is able to play at full strength in the second half, that could change the complexion of this game. The biggest reason this game has remained close, on paper at least, is Indiana's 26-18 rebounding advantage. However, while it also holds a 13-6 advantage in second chance points, Indiana is losing the second chance points battle 10-6. Prior to the start of the second half, ESPN's Maria Taylor reports Morgan will not return to the game.

15:30 2H: Michigan State 38, Indiana 36 -- Evan Fitzner hits his first 3-pointer since Dec. 19 to keep this one close. Winston is seemingly Michigan State's only offense early in the period. IU is not going to go away quietly.

11:31 2H: Michigan State 47, Indiana 44 -- Durham hits a 3 with the shot clock winding down to give Indiana the lead, but the lead quickly disappears after a 3-pointer by MSU's Kyle Ahrens and layup by Winston.

7:55 2H: Michigan State 52, Indiana 48 -- Morgan returns to Indiana's bench between timeouts to be with his teammates, and Phinisee picks up his fourth foul. Still, Indiana continues to keep this close. The Hoosiers have Green, Langford, Anderson, Smith and Davis on the floor.

3:58 2H: Indiana 62, Michigan State 60 -- Suddenly, Indiana has caught fire from 3-point range and has hit four consecutive threes. It's going to be a monumental challenge for the Hoosiers to hold on, though.

1:14 2H: Indiana 64, Michigan State 62 -- MSU head coach Tom Izzo calls timeout. Durham has returned for Indiana with his middle and ring fingers on his left hand wrapped. Give Indiana credit for the fight it's showing late.

0:53 2H: Michigan State 65, Indiana 64 -- Kenny Goins drills a clutch 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Spartans the lead. Miller calls timeout.

0:30 2H: Indiana 66, Michigan State 65 -- Langford responds with a clutch, high-arcing layup that banks off the glass and in. Timeout MSU.

0:14 2H: Indiana 66, Michigan State 66 -- Nick Ward goes to the line after getting fouled by Durham and splits the free throws. Miller calls timeout to set something up for the Hoosiers.

END OF REGULATION: Indiana 66, Michigan State 66 -- Langford can't drive to the basket and is forced to take a deep step-back 3, which is off the mark. Headed to overtime.

1:21 OT: Indiana 75, Michigan State 72 -- Smith's putback off his own miss gives Indiana some slight breathing room. IU calls timeout.

0:37 OT: Indiana 76, Michigan State 72 -- Durham splits a pair of free throws, and after IU gets a big defensive stop on the other end, Green commits a turnover. Timeout Michigan State.

Davis hits three of four free throws across two separate trips to clinch the win. Wow.

FINAL (OT): Indiana 79, No. 6 Michigan State 75.