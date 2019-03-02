Indiana picked up its second win in a row in an upset victory over Michigan State, 63-62. They improved to 15-14 overall and 6-12 in the Big Ten.

11:44 a.m. ET -- Indiana head coach Archie Miller will go with the same starting five as last game: Al Durham, Romeo Langford, Juwan Morgan, Rob Phinisee, and Justin Smith.

15:30 1H: Michigan State 11, Indiana 7 -- Indiana can't get anything to fall on offense once again. They need to get some sort of offense to keep up with Michigan State. The Spartans are playing well with the ball and generating open looks, but unlike the Hoosiers, they're hitting them. Indiana has to find a way to slow them down so they can cut this lead the rest of the way. Right now, Smith is the only player to score, with all seven points.

11:18 1H: Michigan State 20, Indiana 11 -- Smith continues to hit. He has 10 of Indiana's 11. He's the only one who can get anything going, and that's a bad sign for the Hoosiers. Fortunately for them, this game is still in single digits. If they don't get someone else going on offense, that will change soon and they could be in a world of trouble.

7:44 1H: Michigan State 20, Indiana 14 -- Indiana is still close in this one thanks to Smith and defense. If anyone else steps up they'll be in a great position to grab the lead into halftime. Langford and Morgan will have an opportunity to assert themselves and take charge on offense.The Hoosiers need to keep up the good work they've put in defensively, and there isn't a good reason to expect them not to.

3:48 1H: Michigan State 29, Indiana 23 -- Smith is the playing like the best player on the floor right now. The Spartans aren't closing out on him from beyond the arc and he's making them pay. He's up to 16 points to this point and well on his way to breaking his career high of 20 points. This performance is coming out of nowhere, but the Hoosiers will welcome it, especially with the rest of the offense struggling.

Halftime: Michigan State 35, Indiana 28 -- Indiana is shooting relatively well from three, with five makes on 14 attempts. Their offensive struggles have come from inside the arc, where they're 5-of-15. It's surprising that they're only down seven with that kind of performance on offense. They'll have a chance to cut the lead if they finish on more of their easy looks.

16:00 2H: Michigan State 39, Indiana 33 -- Indiana continues to battle. Smith still leads the team with 19 points, but he has started to receive some help from Romeo Langford. A normal performance from Langford and Morgan would have Indiana in the lead right now. If they can play well in the second half on offense, Indiana will be in good shape.

11:42 2H: Michigan State 45, Indiana 44 -- The Hoosiers are attacking on offense and it's paying off. On the other end of the floor, Phinisee is doing a great job on Cassius Winston and that's helping stall out the Michigan State offense. Indiana has all of the momentum in this one, and the crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is loudly backing the Hoosiers.

7:37 2H: Michigan State 54, Indiana 49 -- After a 6-0 run out of the media timeout, Indiana responded with a 5-0 run to cut the lead back to two. Langford and Morgan have both stepped up on both ends of the floor. They're performing at the level Indiana needs them to if the Hoosiers want to earn the victory. A Michigan State 3-pointer brought the lead back to five for the Spartans, but Indiana is very much in this game down the stretch.

2:44 2H: Michigan State 62, Indiana 59 -- Indiana is trying to cut the lead but hasn't come all the way back just yet. They're not letting Michigan State pull away thanks to timely defense and shooting. If they keep this kind of effort up, they're eventually going to tie this one. It's just a matter of the Hoosiers' ability to sustain their momentum with good defense that lets them run in transition.

Final: Indiana 63, Michigan State 62 -- Phinisee shuts down Winston for over 30 seconds to help Indiana defeat Michigan State for the second time this season.