A third consecutive loss

Of the last three games, Indiana's loss to Ohio State seemed to be the most complete loss. Indiana allowed tow vulnerable teams in Maryland and Penn State to come away with wins, but Ohio State was the clear winner Saturday in Columbus. Indiana finds itself playing the opposite of the way it played against some of the top competition in the Big Ten just two weeks ago, and now the Hoosiers head to Bloomington with a week off before playing Purdue at home. Indiana has a lot of wrinkles to iron out during the week, particularly in post defense play and nearly every aspect of its offense.

No answers on offense

If a prayer of a shot at the buzzer hadn't gone down for Devonte Green, Indiana would have logged its worst half of scoring for the 2019-20 season. The three pushed Indiana's first-half score from 19 to 22, but the Hoosiers still trailed 31-22. Archie Miller said that he hoped his team would be more physical inside, but it was clear that Ohio State was coming out strong on the interior, something it didn't do and wasn't able to find in Bloomington. The scoring droughts returned, as Indiana went six and a half minutes between field goals and also could not capitalize on three different stretches of at least five missed field goals by Ohio State. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Joey Brunk were the most encouraging offensive forces for Indiana in the first half, as Brunk went straight into the chests of Kaleb Wesson and Kyle Young in the post for four points on 1-of-3 shooting and a team-high four attempted free throws. Jackson-Davis eventually turned to fadeaway jumpers because there were no answers for offense. Jackson-Davis only attempted one shot and two free throws in the first half but was active. Indiana turned the ball over nine times. Two came from Devonte Green, and one shot-clock violation occurred with the ball in Greens' hands and no intention of a shot. The second half created more opportunities than the first half, but there were still some senseless plays and poor shot selection. Rob Phinisee emerged as a much-needed offensive contributor, becoming the first Hoosier to hit double-digit scoring, but the offensive struggles for Indiana required more than its point guard could provide.

Indiana's struggles on interior

There were moments when Trayce Jackson-Davis would show dominance inside. He blocked a sure dunk by EJ Liddell and swatted another shot as well, but, for the most part, Indiana was porous in post defense. Duane Washington and CJ Walker each had multiple drives to the basket in the first half, and on one possession, Justin Ahrens, primarily a three-point shooter for the Buckeyes, found a backdoor lane for a wide-open score inside. Ohio State was moving the ball well, as it assisted nearly all of its first-half scores. Kaleb Wesson began the game with Ohio State's first three scores. He dominated the inside, even though Indiana gave him his second foul in the first half. In an effort to crash the post, Indiana was willingly giving the Buckeyes the corner three, and it hurt them. A Justin Ahrens three with 8:31 to go lifted Ohio State to a 55-40 lead and was the third corner three Ohio State had converted. Once Ohio State began to connect on threes, Indiana had no chance at stopping the dribble drives, and the Buckeyes' backcourt played the biggest role in finishing off the game.

Rob Phinisee

There were a lot of messy performances for Indiana on Saturday, but Rob Phinisee was not messy. At halftime, he led the team with five points on 2-for-4 shooting and added a rebound and an assist. In the second half, when answers on offense were fewer and farther between, Phinisee was the primary bright spot for the Hoosiers.

Ohio State guard play