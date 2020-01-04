Indiana traveled to College Park to play No. 15 Maryland for its second conference road game after being dominated by Wisconsin in Madison early in December. After a promising start, the Hoosiers stalled and dropped another road Big Ten contest.

Indiana was able to get inside early in the first half and find one-on-one matchups that maybe weren't favorable, such as Joey Brunk on Jalen Smith, but that worked in the Hoosiers' favor anyway.

Brunk went directly at Smith twice and scored, and Indiana's guards even hit a couple driving layups as well. Brunk brought down a rebound over 7-foot-2 freshman Chol Marial and put it back up for a shooting foul.

Maryland is one of the best shot-blocking teams in the country – No. 31 in total blocked shots – and are the 14th-best defense in the paint, allowing just 42 percent of opponents' two-point shots to convert. So the success inside seemed to be short-lived.

It sure was. Maryland began to help its inside defenders and really pack the paint defensively, and the Hoosiers scored one field goal in the last 9:30 of first-half gameplay.

The Indiana offense was buried in mud by the end of the first half, scoring just 20 points and allowing Maryland to finish on a 17-4 run.

The Hoosiers didn't get much more going in the second half either. They were able to put up more points in the paint than thir six in the first half, but it still wasn't passable. The game quickly got out of hand, as the Hoosiers began to lose traction,

Eventually, there was no resistance on either end of the floor for Indiana.