Instant Reaction: Indiana 72, Minnesota 67
Small mistakes pile up to surrender first half lead
Indiana, for a short stretch, was playing some of its best offense its seen in the last few games, as it jumped to an 11-4 lead that eventually grew to 25-15 after a Devonte Green three.
By halftime, Indiana was even out-rebounding Minnesota, 21-12. It was shooting 48 percent from the field and scored nine points on fastbreaks.
But stringing together offensive possessions that ended in forced hook shots by Race Thompson – twice – a three-point attempt by Justin Smith early in the shot clock and more than one layup attempt that never made contact with the rim, or any of the seven first half turnovers – including a five-second inbounding violation – left Indiana susceptible if Minnesota could make any kind of run.
But Minnesota never made a run, it slowly chipped at the Indiana lead. The Hoosiers connected on two-pointers from Trayce Jackson-Davis, Rob Phinisee and Race Thompson after an 8-0 run, but Minnesota outscored Indiana, 17-7, in the last seven minutes, with a few threes, to catch the lead in the last five seconds of the half.
Those same mistakes followed Indiana into the second half, in the form of Justin Smith fouling a three-point shooter leading by six with three minutes left, an uninspired pass by Devonte Green that ended in a score for Minnesota after some strong first-half passes and Justin Smith failing to draw a foul, turning the ball over and getting beaten coast-to-coast for a score.
Indiana finished with only 10 turnovers committed, but the mistakes made by Indiana failed to show individually on the box score.
Trayce Jackson-Davis finds more success vs. Minnesota
After 27 points and 16 rebounds at Minnesota, Trayce Jackson-Davis had himself another game Wednesday. His game wasn't as overwhelming and wholistic as the last game, but he had moments when Indiana needed them most.
He finished the first half with a quiet, team-high nine points, and early in the half, when Indiana couldn't separate from Minnesota, Jackson-Davis disrupted an entry pass and then ran the floor for a transition score. He also made a statement dunk that began Indiana's eventual separation late in the half before he sat out for some time, expectantly in relation to his recent ankle sprain.
Offensive opportunity there for Indiana
Indiana's offense wasn't necessarily the problem Wednesday. There were certainly lapses in shot selection and in pass attempts, such as the snail-paced pass by Devonte Green at the top of the key that resulted in a breakaway score. But shooting the ball was the last of Indiana's issues.
At the eight-minute mark of the second half, Indiana was shooting 50 percent from the floor, granted 3-of-14 form three. The Hoosiers were finding lanes to the basket and opportunities in transition, while Joey Brunk scored more points than he had since Feb. 8. Trayce Jackson-Davis, after scoring 27 in Minneapolis, was, by far, Indiana's leading scorer.
Rob Phinisee found lanes to the basket for scores, Al Durham was hitting from behind the arc and both Justin Smith and Devonte Green had five-point stretches when Indiana couldn't find other ways to score.
Joey Brunk makes return appearance
Joey Brunk had recorded just one double-double in the 2020 calendar year and was seeing his minutes dwindle with the continues success of Race Thompson, but Indiana needs Brunk on Wednesday.
His efforts in the glass and in the offensive post were at the center of what made Indiana successful. With one minute left, Brunk had 12 points and eight rebounds, good for his best performance since the Jan. 23 win against Michigan State, when he recorded 14 points and six rebounds.
