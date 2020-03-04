Indiana, for a short stretch, was playing some of its best offense its seen in the last few games, as it jumped to an 11-4 lead that eventually grew to 25-15 after a Devonte Green three.

By halftime, Indiana was even out-rebounding Minnesota, 21-12. It was shooting 48 percent from the field and scored nine points on fastbreaks.

But stringing together offensive possessions that ended in forced hook shots by Race Thompson – twice – a three-point attempt by Justin Smith early in the shot clock and more than one layup attempt that never made contact with the rim, or any of the seven first half turnovers – including a five-second inbounding violation – left Indiana susceptible if Minnesota could make any kind of run.

But Minnesota never made a run, it slowly chipped at the Indiana lead. The Hoosiers connected on two-pointers from Trayce Jackson-Davis, Rob Phinisee and Race Thompson after an 8-0 run, but Minnesota outscored Indiana, 17-7, in the last seven minutes, with a few threes, to catch the lead in the last five seconds of the half.

Those same mistakes followed Indiana into the second half, in the form of Justin Smith fouling a three-point shooter leading by six with three minutes left, an uninspired pass by Devonte Green that ended in a score for Minnesota after some strong first-half passes and Justin Smith failing to draw a foul, turning the ball over and getting beaten coast-to-coast for a score.

Indiana finished with only 10 turnovers committed, but the mistakes made by Indiana failed to show individually on the box score.