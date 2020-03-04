Indiana played its home opener against Purdue on Wednesday after the team's matchup with Butler on Feb. 26 was cancelled due to inclement weather. The Hoosiers followed a 2-1 tournament weekend in Greenville, North Carolina, with a 17-2 win against the Boilermakers, bringing their season record to 7-3 overall. They secured the majority of their points early, earning six hits and eight runs through the first two innings. The two teams agreed to a 10-run rule after the seventh inning.

Hoosiers start hot

Sophomore pitcher McCade Brown was fortunate to allow just one run to start the first inning after hitting two pitchers and walking two more. Indiana faced loaded bases twice, but Purdue couldn't take advantage. The Hoosiers followed up their rival with an explosive opening inning. The team recorded four hits and took advantage of two Boilermaker errors to take a 7-1 lead before moving onto the second. Purdue starting pitcher Andrew Bohm saw three of the first four batters he faced reach base. With the bases loaded, senior first baseman Jordan Fucci hit a shot between left and center field, bringing all three runners home and advancing to second base himself to take an early 3-1 lead. Senior catcher Collin Hopkins was hit by a pitch and advanced to first base before Bohm allowed consecutive hits. A single from junior second baseman Cooper Trinkle that brought both Fucci and Hopkins was the breaking point for Purdue head coach Greg Goff. Bohm was replaced by freshman Jackson Smeltz with the score at 5-1. A singles and a ball flied to center field secured two more runs to end the inning for the Hoosiers, and they led 7-1 early while only leaving one runner on base. Indiana score

Team involvement

Dating back to last year, junior left fielder Elijah Dunham reached base 27 consecutive times and increased that margin in the fourth inning against Purdue. Dunham and sophomore center fielder Grant Richardson have led the team this season with batting averages of .485 and .438, respectively, entering Wednesday's matchup. However, the Hoosiers saw involvement from their entire roster to put runners on base and bring them home. The team recorded 16 hits and 16 runs batted in, but Dunham and Richardson accounted for just three of those hits. Richardson first reached base in the fifth inning due to a throwing error. The two Indiana outfielders combined to go 3-9 at the plate.

Jordan Fucci fuels the fire

Before the team's home opener, Fucci was batting at .278 with four home runs and eight RBI on 10 hits. He recorded a game-high five RBI against Purdue to ignite the Indiana offense. After his three-RBI double in the first inning, he made contact with another ball in the bottom of the fourth to bring junior third baseman Cole Barr across the plate. His last appearance on base came in the sixth inning after the Boilermakers' fifth error. He finished with two hits in four at-bats and scored two runs.

Rivals in agreement