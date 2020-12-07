Indiana's backcourt has been a topic of discussion ever since Archie Miller arrived in Bloomington. From its inconsistent play, to its lack of playmaking, it is something you can pinpoint as the x-factor for the Hoosiers.

Last year, Indiana ranked 12th in the conference in assists per game with just 12.9 and also ranked last in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.02. Part of that problem was using Al Durham as a primary ball handler, when he is best used off of the ball or on the ball in limited capacity.

Archie Miller added to the backcourt depth with the addition of Khristian Lander as a primary ball handler and Trey Galloway as someone who could play both on and off of the ball.

Through four games, there have been good and bad stretches from the backcourt that leads to efficiency numbers that are a bit concerning.

With the frontcourt being the main concentration of opposing teams' scouting reports, it will once again be up to the play of the backcourt in order for Indiana to reach its success this season.

Here is a breakdown of just how the guards have played and the efficiency numbers behind it.