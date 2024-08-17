Then, in the Sweet Sixteen, Indiana's season came to an end at the hands of the eventual national champions, South Carolina.

Indiana went on to win two games in last year's NCAA Tournament, in the first round against No. 13 Fairfield and in the second round against No. 5 Oklahoma.

Falling in their opening game of the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed.

A season ago, the Hoosiers went 26-6 overall and 15-3 in conference play. Indiana went a perfect 17-0 at home inside of Assembly Hall during the 2023-24 season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana women’s basketball has announced the non-conference portion of its 2024-25 schedule which includes seven home dates and a trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis in November.

Indiana’s non-con scheduled will feature four teams that made the postseason last year including a matchup with the Stanford Cardinal in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The team is schedule for its public exhibition game on Oct. 30 against Maryville before hosting a pair of Ivy League schools to begin the season on Nov. 4 against Brown and Nov. 7 against Harvard. A trip to Hinkle Fieldhouse is set for Nov. 13 against Butler as the Hoosiers return home on Nov. 17 to face Stanford.

The Hoosiers head to Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas for the first time in program history on Nov. 23-25. They will play three games at the Atlantis Paradise Resort Island. The field includes Ball State, Baylor, Columbia, North Carolina, Southern Miss, Texas A&M and Villanova. Matchups will be announced later.

December will have a loaded home slate, playing four non-con games in the final month of the 2024 calendar year. It kicks off with Maine visiting Bloomington on Dec. 1 followed by Southern Indiana (Dec. 4), Bellarmine (Dec. 15) and Oakland (Dec. 22.) Additional game times, TV designations and a full Big Ten schedule will come in the following weeks.

IU Women’s Basketball is coming off a record-setting season for attendance in 2023-24. Coach Teri Moren’s team averaged 10,336 fans during its 17 home games, and in doing so became just the fifth Big Ten Women’s Basketball team to average 10,000-plus during a single season. IU went a perfect 17-0 at home last season while eclipsing the 20-win barrier for the ninth straight year and earning a trip to its third Sweet 16 in the last four years.

Both Reserved and GA season tickets for the 2024-25 IU Women’s Basketball season remain on sale. A limited number of reserved season tickets are still available while GA season tickets will remain on sale until the start of the season. Adult reserved season tickets are $112, while reserved senior season tickets (65+) and youth season tickets (18-and-under) are $48. IU faculty and staff can purchase reserved season tickets for $80. Adult general admission season tickets are $96, while general admission youth and senior tickets are $48.