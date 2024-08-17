Indiana women's basketball releases full 2024-25 non-conference schedule
Earlier this week, Indiana women's basketball announced its full non-conference schedule ahead of the 2024-25 season.
A season ago, the Hoosiers went 26-6 overall and 15-3 in conference play. Indiana went a perfect 17-0 at home inside of Assembly Hall during the 2023-24 season.
Falling in their opening game of the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed.
Indiana went on to win two games in last year's NCAA Tournament, in the first round against No. 13 Fairfield and in the second round against No. 5 Oklahoma.
Then, in the Sweet Sixteen, Indiana's season came to an end at the hands of the eventual national champions, South Carolina.
Below is the full release from Indiana women's basketball's non-conference schedule release.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana women’s basketball has announced the non-conference portion of its 2024-25 schedule which includes seven home dates and a trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis in November.
Indiana’s non-con scheduled will feature four teams that made the postseason last year including a matchup with the Stanford Cardinal in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The team is schedule for its public exhibition game on Oct. 30 against Maryville before hosting a pair of Ivy League schools to begin the season on Nov. 4 against Brown and Nov. 7 against Harvard. A trip to Hinkle Fieldhouse is set for Nov. 13 against Butler as the Hoosiers return home on Nov. 17 to face Stanford.
The Hoosiers head to Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas for the first time in program history on Nov. 23-25. They will play three games at the Atlantis Paradise Resort Island. The field includes Ball State, Baylor, Columbia, North Carolina, Southern Miss, Texas A&M and Villanova. Matchups will be announced later.
December will have a loaded home slate, playing four non-con games in the final month of the 2024 calendar year. It kicks off with Maine visiting Bloomington on Dec. 1 followed by Southern Indiana (Dec. 4), Bellarmine (Dec. 15) and Oakland (Dec. 22.) Additional game times, TV designations and a full Big Ten schedule will come in the following weeks.
IU Women’s Basketball is coming off a record-setting season for attendance in 2023-24. Coach Teri Moren’s team averaged 10,336 fans during its 17 home games, and in doing so became just the fifth Big Ten Women’s Basketball team to average 10,000-plus during a single season. IU went a perfect 17-0 at home last season while eclipsing the 20-win barrier for the ninth straight year and earning a trip to its third Sweet 16 in the last four years.
Both Reserved and GA season tickets for the 2024-25 IU Women’s Basketball season remain on sale. A limited number of reserved season tickets are still available while GA season tickets will remain on sale until the start of the season. Adult reserved season tickets are $112, while reserved senior season tickets (65+) and youth season tickets (18-and-under) are $48. IU faculty and staff can purchase reserved season tickets for $80. Adult general admission season tickets are $96, while general admission youth and senior tickets are $48.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board