The Indiana women's basketball program is presented with another huge program-changing opportunity on Monday night as it travels to Knoxville to face the No. 4 Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

For the Hoosiers, coming off of back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances and a preseason No. 11 ranking, there is no longer the desire to try to compete against the top teams in the country. They are there. Now, it's about winning some of these games and being able to finish in late-game situations.

"We certainly have changed the way that people on the outside have always looked at this program," IU head coach Teri Moren said at Indiana media day this fall. "That's what's most exciting, that there's a buzz about Indiana women's basketball."

From Tennessee to UConn, who Indiana lost to in the NCAA Tournament a year ago, two of the last four games for Indiana will have been against two of the most historic programs in women's college basketball history.

Playing in these big games year after year and now almost game after game, Moren knows that the message may be about IU 'coming up short', but she also knows that her team is ready for these moments.

"To be able to get to back to back Sweet 16s, this is something that these guys are going to have forever," Moren said following the UConn loss last year. "You can talk about the games and perhaps coming up short... our goals will be high once again for our program, and the standards will stay what they are."