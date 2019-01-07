TheHoosier.com

Indiana Women's Basketball Ranked No. 25 In AP Top 25 Poll
A win over a Top 25 Big Ten foe turned out to be just what the Indiana women's basketball team needed to get ranked.
The Hoosiers checked in at No. 25 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll after five weeks of receiving votes in both the AP and coaches poll. It's the first time they've been ranked since the 2016-17 season and fifth time overall in program history. IU checked in at No. 23 in the preseason and Week 1 of the 2016-17 regular season.
Its most recent ranking comes on the heels of a 68-64 home win over No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday and an 83-75 home win over Penn State on New Year's Eve to move to 3-0 in the Big Ten and 14-1 overall.
Indiana History in AP Top 25
Jan. 19, 1993 (Week 7) – No. 23
Jan. 6, 2014 (Week 9) – No. 22
Nov. 4, 2016 (Preseason) – No. 23
Nov. 14, 2016 (Week 1) – No. 23
Jan. 7, 2018 (Week 10) - No. 25
Patberg takes home weekly Big Ten honors
In addition to the national recognition as a team, redshirt junior point guard Ali Patberg was named to the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll
Patberg averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last week while helping the Hoosiers to wins over Penn State and No. 15 Michigan State. She was joined on the honor roll by Northwestern senior forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, who tallied 14.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game with two double-doubles last week in the Wildcats’ victories over Illinois and No. 15 Michigan State, and Rutgers senior forward Stasha Carey, who registered 11.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game with a .571 field goal percentage last week in the Scarlet Knights' 3-0 week, highlighted by 18 points and six rebounds in a Dec. 31 win at No. 4/4 Maryland.
Patberg and IU return to action at Ohio State on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.
