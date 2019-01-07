TheHoosier.com

A win over a Top 25 Big Ten foe turned out to be just what the Indiana women's basketball team needed to get ranked.

The Hoosiers checked in at No. 25 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll after five weeks of receiving votes in both the AP and coaches poll. It's the first time they've been ranked since the 2016-17 season and fifth time overall in program history. IU checked in at No. 23 in the preseason and Week 1 of the 2016-17 regular season.

Its most recent ranking comes on the heels of a 68-64 home win over No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday and an 83-75 home win over Penn State on New Year's Eve to move to 3-0 in the Big Ten and 14-1 overall.

Indiana History in AP Top 25

Jan. 19, 1993 (Week 7) – No. 23

Jan. 6, 2014 (Week 9) – No. 22

Nov. 4, 2016 (Preseason) – No. 23

Nov. 14, 2016 (Week 1) – No. 23

Jan. 7, 2018 (Week 10) - No. 25