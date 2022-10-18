Indiana women's basketball was ranked 11th in the country in the first women's AP poll of the season.

The Hoosiers have returned a lot of talent from last season, including all-time great Grace Berger. Teri Moren was also able to gain commitment from former Indiana Ms. Basketball Sydney Parrish after she entered the transfer portal out of Oregon.

The veteran head coach is also expecting big things from Chloe Moore-McNeil, who shot the lights out at Hoosier Hysteria two weekends ago with Miller Kopp.