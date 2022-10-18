In my senior year at Indiana studying Sports Media and Sports Journalism. I live for the most outlandish takes on the IU boards. Fat Dan's has the best food in Bloomington.
Indiana women's basketball was ranked 11th in the country in the first women's AP poll of the season.
The Hoosiers have returned a lot of talent from last season, including all-time great Grace Berger. Teri Moren was also able to gain commitment from former Indiana Ms. Basketball Sydney Parrish after she entered the transfer portal out of Oregon.
The veteran head coach is also expecting big things from Chloe Moore-McNeil, who shot the lights out at Hoosier Hysteria two weekends ago with Miller Kopp.
From IU athletics: IU is coming off consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearances where it finished 24-9 overall in 2021-22 and are highlighted by All-Americans graduate student guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes. The program will also welcome seven new players to its roster this season including 2022 Indiana Ms. Basketball junior guard Sydney Parrish and senior guard Sara Scalia.
Indiana was selected to finish second (media) and third (coaches) in the annual Big Ten preseason polls earlier this month as Berger and Holmes earned spots on the All-Big Ten preseason team.