Indiana without Trayce Jackson-Davis, two reserves against Little Rock
The Indiana basketball program will be short-handed on Wednesday night as it takes on Little Rock.
Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (back), junior guard Trey Galloway (knee) and junior guard Anthony Leal (ankle) are all out for the Hoosiers.
"Trayce Jackson-Davis (precautionary reasons), Trey Galloway (precautionary reasons/knee) and Anthony Leal (ankle) will be inactive tonight against Little Rock," per team spokesperson
Galloway missed Indiana's Sunday night win over Miami (OH) due to the knee injury he apparently suffered against Xavier on Friday. Jackson-Davis was seen icing his back after tweaking it late in the second half during Indiana's win over Miami. Leal rolled his ankle against the Redhawks as well.
Indiana's bench has been the more impressive part of the roster this season, outscoring opposing benches 143-47 through four games. Indiana's bench outscored Miami's bench 34-15 on Sunday.
Freshman forward Malik Reneau, who is averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game -- both second on the team, gets the start for Indiana on Wednesday.
Guys like Reneau, CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb are all expected to receive more minutes.
"My thing is, guys, listen, we've got enough bodies on this team," Woodson said. "My theme is always going to be next man up if someone gets hurt and when you are called upon, be ready to play."
