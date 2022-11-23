The Indiana basketball program will be short-handed on Wednesday night as it takes on Little Rock.

Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (back), junior guard Trey Galloway (knee) and junior guard Anthony Leal (ankle) are all out for the Hoosiers.

"Trayce Jackson-Davis (precautionary reasons), Trey Galloway (precautionary reasons/knee) and Anthony Leal (ankle) will be inactive tonight against Little Rock," per team spokesperson

Galloway missed Indiana's Sunday night win over Miami (OH) due to the knee injury he apparently suffered against Xavier on Friday. Jackson-Davis was seen icing his back after tweaking it late in the second half during Indiana's win over Miami. Leal rolled his ankle against the Redhawks as well.