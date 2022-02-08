Indiana without five total players, two starters against Northwestern

Indiana announced that five players will not play for Indiana tonight against Northwestern. Those five include Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, Tamar Bates, Michael Durr and Khristian Lander.

Mike Woodson said that all five players are suspended.

Rob Phinisee (foot) remains out, leaving Indiana with seven scholarship players.

Second-year guards Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal are starting in place of Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart.