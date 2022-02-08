Indiana without five total players, two starters against Northwestern
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana announced that five players will not play for Indiana tonight against Northwestern. Those five include Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, Tamar Bates, Michael Durr and Khristian Lander.
Mike Woodson said that all five players are suspended.
Rob Phinisee (foot) remains out, leaving Indiana with seven scholarship players.
Second-year guards Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal are starting in place of Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart.
Xavier Johnson averages 10.6 points and 4.5 assists per game this season while Parker Stewart is Indiana's leading three-point shooter at 45.1 percent on 41 made 3s.
Tamar Bates, Khristian Lander and Michael Durr have all provided quality minutes for Indiana off of the bench at points this season.
This is the second time for Stewart that he has missed action due to a non-injury issue this year.
Indiana is 16-6 (7-5) on the season and is coming off of a 17-point home loss to No. 18 Illinois.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.