Indiana wins on the road at Illinois in dominating fashion

“Our kids came out and I thought they looked really comfortable, got into some easy flow early, early easy flow for us offensively,” Head Coach Teri Moren stated. “Saw a lot of those shots go down for us whether they were attacks at the rim, whether they were knocked out 3’s.”

On Wednesday night, the Indiana Hoosiers traveled to Champaign and took down the Women Fighting Illini with a victory, 93-61. The Hoosiers improve their record to 17-3 and 9-1 within the Big Ten Conference.

Ali Patberg led the Hoosiers with a season-high of 26 points. She shot 9-for-15 from the floor, 4-for-9 from the 3-point line and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. Patberg moved into 9th place in all-time scoring leaders and has a total of 1,611 career points.

It was a much-needed outing from Patberg who was shooting just 27.4 percent from the field in the previous five games.

“I put in a lot of work,” Patberg explained. “My coaches are confident in me and so are my teammates. We won the past games and that's all that matters. Just been focused on that and went out tonight and just was focusing on having fun and just playing the game and playing to win.”

Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points shooting 7-for-8 from the line, 5-of-10 from the field, and 1-of-3 from the three-point line. She added seven rebounds.

Senior guard Grace Berger scored 13 points shooting 6-for-8 from the field. She had a game-high of eight rebounds and also had seven assists.

Freshman guard Kaitlin Peterson had a career-high of 11 points with three triples.

“I don’t want to pick one or two of our players tonight I thought all of them came in and contributed and did something really well throughout,” Moren explained. “The fact that we shot it as well as we did, 58 percent and 45 from the 3-point line, this coach tonight is finding very few things that I can be upset with, with this group.”

Indiana shot 57.6 percent from the floor and put up 20 assists, its third highest total this year, on 34 made field goals. The Hoosiers also shot 10-for-22 from the three-point line and 15-for-20 from the free-throw line. The Hoosiers' 10 3s was a season-high for made 3s in a game this year.

Indiana will return home on Saturday to host the Michigan State Spartans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The tipoff is at 3 P.M. EST and will be broadcasted on B1G+.