Indiana started the game without their usual big man in the starting five. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was taken out of the starting lineup and did not play in the game for precautionary reasons. Jackson-Davis was one of three players listed as inactive alongside Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal. In his place was freshman Mailk Reneau who made his first career start. A Race Thompson layup started off the scoring for Indiana as the Hoosiers would go off and score three straight baskets to start the game. Injuries came to bite Indiana quickly after the opening tip with Reneau taking a hard fall in the opening minutes. Reneau, who was in for Jackson-Davis, went up for a layup and came down crashing onto the hardwood at the 10-minute mark. Reneau exited the game visibly holding his lower back and would head to the Indiana locker room. Reneau did not come in back into the game until the final five minutes of the first half. It was a back-and-forth battle between the Hoosiers and the Trojans for the majority of the first half but Indiana’s defense looked sloppy in many areas throughout the entire game. Little Rock would keep the game within margin throughout the majority of the first half never being down by more than nine points in the first 10 minutes. Jordan Geronimo would get inserted early in the half adding a boost of life for the Hoosiers scoring six points in four minutes of play. Indiana would try and pull away from the Trojans but Little Rock would hang around for the most of the first half.

Nov 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) rebounds the ball during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

Indiana was able to amount to a 15-point lead with five minutes left in the half but the Hoosiers struggled to close out the half. Little Rock would get back-to-back threes from D.J. Smith to cut the lead to six and then the Trojans ran away with an 8-0 scoring run in the final five minutes of the first half. The half came out to an end with a score of 39-30 but Indiana held the lead for the entirety of the first 20 minutes. The Hoosiers continued shooting well as a team going into halftime with a 51 percent shooting percentage from the field. Indiana would get the majority of its production from the inside having 34 of its 39 points come from the paint. Even though Reneau missed a chuck of time in the half, Reneau would still lead the team in points with 10 at the half. The second half would again start in similar fashion with Little Rock haining around with Indiana. The Trojans would cut down the lead to six to start the second half but the Hoosiers would go out and quite down Little Rock’s short lived run. Indiana would get out to another 15 point lead at the 12 minute mark thanks to Miller Kopp sinking back to back threes to give Indiana a bit of momentum.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) passes the ball over Little Rock Trojans guard Isaiah Palermo (3) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)