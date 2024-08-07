Indiana wideout Elijah Sarratt selected to Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
Indiana football wide receiver Elijah Sarratt was selected to the Bilentikoff Award Watchlist it was announced early on Wednesday morning.
The award is given annually to the most outstanding receiver in all of college football.
Sarratt, who is entering his first season at Indiana in 2024, has high expectations after a phenomenal 2023 campaign at James Madison a season ago.
The 6-foot-2 wideout hauled in 82 receptions for 1,191 receiving yards last year. Sarratt added eight receiving touchdowns and a rushing score as well in 2023.
Playing opposite of one of the Hoosiers' breakout players in 2023, Donaven McCulley, big things are expected out of Sarratt in Bloomington in 2024.
