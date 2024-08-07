Indiana football wide receiver Elijah Sarratt was selected to the Bilentikoff Award Watchlist it was announced early on Wednesday morning. The award is given annually to the most outstanding receiver in all of college football.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiB0aGUgbGlzdCBmb3IgdGhlIE5hdGlvbuKAmXMgYmVzdCB3aWRl b3V0LiDwn5ikIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91VjdSSzY1Uk1uIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdVY3Uks2NVJNbjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJbmRp YW5hIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASW5kaWFuYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0luZGlhbmFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyMTIx NzM5MzM5MTE0MTEzOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgNywg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==