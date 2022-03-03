Indiana wide receivers coach Grant Heard leaving program

As spring practice gets underway, Indiana is now dealing with another departure from its staff as wide receivers coach Grant Heard will be leaving the program and heading to University of Central Florida.

Heard was set to begin his sixth season for Indiana.

"Yeah, it definitely wasn't something I was expecting," IU head coach Tom Allen said on Thursday. "I do think obviously we'll not have somebody in place for Saturday or probably the first two -- the Tuesday, Thursday following that, so the first three practices I wouldn't expect that to be the case.

"But the goal would be to have someone in place -- when we come back from spring break, once we hit the field, that practice No. 4, to have that person in place."