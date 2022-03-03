Indiana wide receivers coach Grant Heard leaving program
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
As spring practice gets underway, Indiana is now dealing with another departure from its staff as wide receivers coach Grant Heard will be leaving the program and heading to University of Central Florida.
Heard was set to begin his sixth season for Indiana.
"Yeah, it definitely wasn't something I was expecting," IU head coach Tom Allen said on Thursday. "I do think obviously we'll not have somebody in place for Saturday or probably the first two -- the Tuesday, Thursday following that, so the first three practices I wouldn't expect that to be the case.
"But the goal would be to have someone in place -- when we come back from spring break, once we hit the field, that practice No. 4, to have that person in place."
Heard has a long standing relationship with Tom Allen as they both worked together at Ole Miss, Arkansas State and Lambuth. Allen brought Heard to Indiana in 2017 after four seasons at Ole Miss.
Heard has long been known as a talented recruiter and also developer at the position. At Indiana, he helped develop players such as Simmie Cobbs, Luke Timian, Nick Westbrook, Whop Philyor, and Ty Fryfogle into All-Big Ten wide receivers. Fryfogle was also named the 2020 Big Ten Receiver of the Year. He also recruited four-star wide receivers Omar Cooper, Jazquez Smith, Jordyn Williams and Rashawn Williams to Indiana.
Before his time at Indiana, Heard also recruited and developed receivers such as Laquon Treadwell, DK Metcalf, AJ Brown and Van Jefferson.
Indiana begins spring practice on March 5, making it a difficult timing departure.
"That's where I guess, yeah, the timing obviously is tough," Allen said. "It's not what you would want for sure, but at the same time I think that window gives us a chance to be able to get some things squared away this weekend and then move forward."
Heard is the fifth member of the Indiana coaching staff to head elsewhere this offseason, joining offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, defensive coordinator Charlton Warren, defensive line coach Kevin Peoples and running backs coach Deland McCullough.
"Obviously have a short list of guys you're focused on, and feel good about that," Allen continued. "The goal would be to have him in place ready to be coaching our guys when we come back after spring break."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.