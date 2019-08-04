“When we step on the field it’s a mismatch,” junior wide receiver Whop Philyor said at Media Day on Thursday. “We can be top 10, top 5. Not in the Big 10, in the country, for real. We have a talented group.”

The pass catchers for this team span a wide range of individual skill sets, from towering perimeter players to quick route runners that operate from the slot. Offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer will look to utilize the diversity at his disposal each and every week.

In the midst of Indiana’s quarterback competition, the offense is expecting to have a strong supporting cast at the wide receiver position heading into the new season.

The team is returning four of its top-six receiving leaders from last season. J-Shun Harris and Luke Timian are no longer with the team, so Indiana will turn to players like Donavan Hale and Nick Westbrook to fill the void in leadership.



“I do think we have more depth in our room than ever,” Indiana wide receivers coach Grant Heard said. “I know we have more depth since I’ve been here.”

Westbrook, a fifth-year senior, is rejoining the positional group after leading the team in receiving yards a season ago. He played in all 12 games for the Hoosiers last year after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in 2017.

Now two years removed from the injury, he’ll be one of the team’s top options in the receiving game no matter who is taking snaps under center.

“It looks like he’s just moving without thinking. He’s not very tentative on his knee anymore,” Heard said. “He’s trying to be more of a vocal leader because that’s not who he is and that’s what I challenged him this summer.”

The wide receivers got their first look at DeBoer’s offense during the spring. It’s a system that has featured a deep passing attack during his time coaching at Fresno State and Eastern Michigan.

Sophomore running back Stevie Scott will be an integral part in the offenses balance, allowing the receivers to knife their way down the field for explosive plays.

“I was real excited that we got to get that connection in the spring and all throughout spring,” junior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle said at Media Day. “I just think he’s going to love to throw downfield to this group of guys and I feel like we have a lot of guys that can make plays.”