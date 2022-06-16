 TheHoosier - Indiana visit 'exceeded expectations' for 2024 top-35 forward Asa Newell
Indiana visit 'exceeded expectations' for 2024 top-35 forward Asa Newell

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana hosted 2024 Montverde Academy top-40 forward Asa Newell for an unofficial visit this week and Newell left with a scholarship offer.

Newell is a four-star prospect ranked No. 33 in the Rivals70 class of 2024 rankings.

He currently has offers from Alabama, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and more.

He was a standout at the Crossroads Elite Invitational in Indianapolis last weekend and then made his way to Bloomington for his visit.

