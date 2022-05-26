Indiana to take part in 2023 Empire Classic

The Empire Classic, formally called the 2K Sports Classic, takes place in New York at The Barclays Center and is usually held in November each season with a tournament style format. Indiana last played in this event during the 2013-14 season which saw the Hoosiers defeat Washington before falling to UConn in the finals.

Per CBSSports' Jon Rothstein, Indiana has agreed to playing in the 2023 Empire Classic. Other teams that will headline the event include Texas, UConn, and Louisville. At this time, there has not been an official announcement that has been made.

This news continues the trend of Mike Woodson "not backing down" when it comes to beefing up Indiana's non-conference schedule. Indiana's next few seasons currently includes Arizona, Kansas, ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Gavitt Games and now the Empire Classic.

It was also discussed on Wednesday night that Woodson is looking to resume the series with Kentucky and Louisville in the near future as well.

"I've had the opportunity to talk to Kenny and their AD and he promised me something in two years," Woodson said on Wednesday. "Once Kenny got up and going, that we could possibly get -- you know, I'll take that all day long because I know it to be a competitive game and Indiana fans like playing Kentucky fans, anyway.

"So the Kentucky game is something that I've got to go back to the table with Cal," Woodson added. "He and I addressed it early on when I got the job but I'm not going to let it die. I'm going to stay on his heels about getting the Kentucky/Indiana series back on the table because I just think over the years, man, that was a hell of a game, going to Lexington and them coming down to Bloomington. It might not be Bloomington, Lexington, I don't know. But however way we can get it done, I'll take it. So we've just got to figure that part of it out."