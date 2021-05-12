TheHoosier - Indiana to play Old Dominion in 2025

For the first time in program history, the Indiana Hoosiers will be taking on the Old Dominion Monarchs of Conference USA.

The game, which is set for Aug. 30, 2025, will be the first time the Hoosiers have taken on the Monarchs, who did not play last season due to Covid-19.

Old Dominion began play in 2009 on the FCS ranks before joining the FBS ranks. In 2018, Old Dominion knocked off then-13th ranked Virginia Tech at home. The win marked the first time the Monarchs defeated both a ranked opponent and a Power 5 opponent.

Heading into the 2021 season, Indiana is 10-1 against Conference USA opponents and will travel to Conference USA member Western Kentucky this season.

The schedule announcement comes on the heels of Indiana announcing it will play Colorado State on Sept. 5, 2026, as will as adding a home-and-home series with Notre Dame in 2030 and 2031.

The Hoosiers play at Notre Dame Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030 and will host Notre Dame on Sept 27, 2031. It will be the first time the two schools meet since Sept. 7, 1991.