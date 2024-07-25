Indiana to host Pat Knight coached Marian in early November exhibition game
After Indiana basketball released its full non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season earlier this month, the Hoosiers have now announced the addition of an exhibition contest in early November.
Indiana will play host to Marian University -- and new head coach Pat Knight -- in an exhibition contest on Friday, Nov. 1 inside of Assembly Hall.
Knight, who is entering is first season as the head coach of the Knights is the son of legendary Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight.
This will mark the third consecutive season that Indiana has hosted Marian in an exhibition contest early on in the season.
In the meeting between the two squads last season, the Hoosiers came away with a 94-61 victory.
Kel'el Ware paced the Indiana effort with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the game, while Mackenzie Mgbako and Malik Reneau each contributed 15 and 14 points respectively.
Back when Knight was hired on as the newest head coach of the Knights, Hoosier head coach Mike Woodson shared a message of excitement.
“I am really excited for Pat Knight, Steve Downing and the basketball program at Marian,” Woodson commented. “Pat is a great young man, an exceptional young coach, and will do wonderful things while coming home to work for such a great university.”
At this time, the exhibition matchup with Marian and the lone exhibition game on Indiana's schedule.
