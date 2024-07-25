After Indiana basketball released its full non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season earlier this month, the Hoosiers have now announced the addition of an exhibition contest in early November. Indiana will play host to Marian University -- and new head coach Pat Knight -- in an exhibition contest on Friday, Nov. 1 inside of Assembly Hall. Knight, who is entering is first season as the head coach of the Knights is the son of legendary Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight.

