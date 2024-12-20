Indiana to hire Chandler Whitmer as new quarterbacks coach

As Indiana football gears up for the biggest game in program history, news broke on Friday morning of the Hoosiers' replacement for Tino Sunseri as the team's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Per multiple reports, Indiana has hired Chandler Whitmer. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news.

Whitmer is currently on staff with the Atlanta Falcons, working as the team's pass game specialist under head coach Raheem Morris. Prior to joining the staff in Atlanta, Whitmer spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Charges, as an offensive quality control coach where he primarily worked with the quarterbacks.

Earlier in his career, Whitmer worked as a graduate assistant at Clemson. There, he assisted the offensive coaching staff, with a focus on the quarterbacks and wide receivers. He also spent some time at Ohio State, again as a graduate assistant.

During his player career, Whitmer began his collegiate career at Illinois. He spent one season there before transferring to Butler (Kan.) and eventually to UConn.

Whitmer's hire comes a few weeks after Indiana's current co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri announced he was leaving to take a coordinator position at UCLA.