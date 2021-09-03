Game Preview: Indiana to face Iowa on the road in season opener
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
No. 17 Indiana will travel on the road to face No. 18 Iowa on Saturday, playing in one of the five top-25 college football matchups throughout the weekend.
It is the third time IU will open the season against a ranked opponent in the last five years. IU has a 1-1 record during that span, losing to No. 2 Ohio State in 2017 but defeating No. 8 Penn State in a 36-35 thrilling overtime victory last year.
The matchup will be the fourth time IU and Iowa have opened the season against each other and the first time since 1980. Iowa has a winning 2-1 record in the season-opening series, with two road wins, whereas IU has a single road win. Another win for IU on Saturday would split the series.
Both teams experienced a similar 2020 season, finishing 6-2 and appearing on the final Associated Press poll to round out the season. And most recently, IU and Iowa placed next to each other on the preseason AP poll.
But unlike each other, Iowa has more recent success when facing IU. The Hawkeyes have won the last three meetings spanning from 2014-2018. Iowa is currently a 3.5-point favorite according to Fanduel.com, but IU seeks to end its losing streak and begin the season in the win column.
IU's offense heavily relies on the passing game and one question mark is quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s health status. Though head coach Tom Allen said Penix is ready to be the starter on Saturday, a priority from the offensive line has to be protecting him. He has never finished a college season without suffering an injury.
But it's more than protecting Penix. Winning the fight in the trenches will create gaps for running back Stephen Carr to reach the open field and allow considerable time for Penix to pass the ball comfortably to his receivers. Breaking through Iowa’s defensive line and utilizing Carr will help IU create a simultaneous run and pass threat that will lead to gains down-field.
Iowa’s offensive line will be focusing on the same plan, creating pockets for running back Tyler Goodson, who received first-team All-Big Ten honors by AP in 2020 and preseason first-team All-Big Ten honors by Athlon Sports in 2021. The junior rushed for 762 yards last year, averaging 5.3 yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns. Establishing the run game will be a key to victory for Iowa.
The game is scheduled to start on Saturday, September 4th, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium and will be available to watch on the Big Ten Network.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.