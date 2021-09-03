Game Preview: Indiana to face Iowa on the road in season opener

No. 17 Indiana will travel on the road to face No. 18 Iowa on Saturday, playing in one of the five top-25 college football matchups throughout the weekend.

It is the third time IU will open the season against a ranked opponent in the last five years. IU has a 1-1 record during that span, losing to No. 2 Ohio State in 2017 but defeating No. 8 Penn State in a 36-35 thrilling overtime victory last year.

The matchup will be the fourth time IU and Iowa have opened the season against each other and the first time since 1980. Iowa has a winning 2-1 record in the season-opening series, with two road wins, whereas IU has a single road win. Another win for IU on Saturday would split the series.

Both teams experienced a similar 2020 season, finishing 6-2 and appearing on the final Associated Press poll to round out the season. And most recently, IU and Iowa placed next to each other on the preseason AP poll.

But unlike each other, Iowa has more recent success when facing IU. The Hawkeyes have won the last three meetings spanning from 2014-2018. Iowa is currently a 3.5-point favorite according to Fanduel.com, but IU seeks to end its losing streak and begin the season in the win column.