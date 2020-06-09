On Tuesday it was announced that Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing, according to Jon Blau of the Bloomington-Herald Times.

Hendershot was arrested in late February following an altercation with an ex-girlfriend and was faced with three other misdemeanors, including domestic battery, criminal conversion, and criminal mischief. Those three, however, have been dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

In addition, Hendershot has been sentenced to one year probation for criminal trespassing, which is a Class A misdemeanor. Also noted as part of the agreement, Hendershot is required to receive a mental health evaluation, responsible for $185 in court costs and includes one year in jail, but that sentence is currently suspended.