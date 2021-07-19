Indiana targets among standouts during first week of Peach Jam

The second live evaluation period in July was highlighted by some of the bigger events of the summer this past weekend.

One of those is the Peach Jam event and every year it is one of the top events in the country. This year the Nike EYBL session was made into two weeks instead of one to make up for some lost time when it came to live period events in the calendar. The first week was this past week and made into a league play format. This week will now begin the tournament phase with a champion being crowned this weekend.

Indiana targets like Jalen Hood-Schifino, Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Fears, Kaleb Glenn and much more were in action.

The Indiana coaching staff was out in full force, with 2-3 coaches in person for almost every IU target's game.

The one player who Indiana continues to make a top priority is Jalen Hood-Schifino. Playing for Team Thad, Indiana had its entire coaching staff in the gym for one of Hood-Schifino's game - sending a strong message to him and the rest of the programs recruiting the top-35 guard.

Rivals national analyst Jamie Shaw was in attendance, and broke down some of the Indiana targets who were in action over the course of the first week.

"Jalen Hood-shcifino has been pretty unreal," Shaw said on Indiana Sports Beat. "He's a big 6-foot-6 guard who looks comfortable playing on and off of the ball. He is a big guard who can do so many things on the floor for his team. He can get out in the open floor and also defend, just doing so much... Going over to Team Thad showed that he can really play on the ball and do so effectively. I'm really excited to keep watching him this week."

Through league play, Hood-Schifino has averaged 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 assists per game. He also led a huge 11-point fourth quarter comeback on Sunday to force overtime, eventually winning.

Hood-Schifino officially visited Indiana at the end of June.

Here are our scouting notes from Hood-Schifino this past week.

Such a good frame for a guard. Good size, length and build. Didn't settle for any forced shots and put the pressure on the defense on every drive. Athletic, unselfish, can score at all three levels, can play in transition or halfcourt. Knows how to manipulate the defense. Super collected, calm, under control the entire game. Really like his presence as a main ball handler. Can score and get to the rim when he wants, but rarely forces it. Does a good job penetrating while still looking to create for his teammates.

Another key target for Indiana in the class of 2022 is E1T1 wing Brice Sensabaugh.

Sensabaugh received an offer from Indiana last month and has been one of the emerging players in the class, especially after a very solid first week at Peach Jam.

"Sensabaugh is a unique prospect. He's an incredible offensive talented player. Big, thick body and could possibly be a tight end," Shaw said. "He's so offensively gifted. The game comes so easy to him when he's on the floor and when it comes to passing anywhere and scoring on the floor... It's an absolutely loaded team so the touches may not come to him as much as others, but he maximizes every touch."

Sensabaugh was one of the most impressive players last week at Peach Jam. He had multiple 20-point performances and was consistently one of the top scoring options for E1T1.

He is averaging 16.6 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field.

Here are our scouting notes on Sensabaugh from this week.

Extremely quick feet and such a bulky frame. On the bigger side, but he is very athletic, bouncy and can move rather quick. Also impressive with the handle. Has a tight dribble and can get around defenders rather nicely for his size. Good first step and had a few nice baseline drives. Was terrific at getting to the rim all game long. Hit a few mid-range jumpers but most were at the rim. Great in transition, great around the rim. Very physical player on both ends of the floor and will get down and guard anyone on the other end. Very physical driver, but has a fluid athleticism to him that makes him such a difficult player to defend. His handle is very good for his size and frame - very tight and always dribbles with a purpose.

In the class of 2023, one of the more impressive players who Indiana is involved with is Brad Beal Elite forward Kaleb Glenn.

"He is a very physically impressive player. Big strong guy who runs well and has a lot of pop in his game," Shaw said. "Where he really stood out was when he was at the high post and ripped it through to drive by his man. The ball skills, size, athleticism, he was able to knock down shots. Big, thick body guy for a 2023 prospect. He was a matchup problem because of his size, skills and quickness that he had."

Here are our scouting notes on Glenn from this week.

Saw a lot of his action around the rim and in the paint. Does a good job creating angles for the drivers. Had a few mid-range opportunities as well as 3's. His frame is terrific for a rising junior. Super athletic, great length, great size. Really good game for a hybrid forward. Glenn excels at the high post and attacks the basket using his great strength.

Glenn took an unofficial visit to Indiana in June and received an offer while on the visit. He remains a high priority for the class of 2023 and Indiana is a real contender in his recruitment to go along with Louisville, his hometown.

Peach Jam 17U action will resume midweek.