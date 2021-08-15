Indiana sweeps two-game exhibition series vs. BC Mega, winning 64-53

Indiana struggled to score the ball, hitting just 33 percent of its shots from the field and 31 percent from three. Conversely, BC Mega was stifled by Indiana's versatile defense; the Serbian ball club was held to just 28 percent from the field.

The story of the second game was similar to that of the first. The Hoosiers spent most of the game in the driver's seat due in large part to their defense and ability to take care of the ball.

Indiana's point guard play was the difference in this game. Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee both struggled to shoot the ball efficiently but did a phenomenal job of creating for teammates. The two combined for 13 assists and just three turnovers. The lack of mistakes was greatly influential in Indiana's victory.

There were no standouts for Indiana from an individual perspective. Johnson came just shy of a double-double with 13 points and 7 assists but shot 4-of-14 from the field. Trayce Jackson-Davis had a double-double as well but also shot poorly, just 5-of-16..

Tamar Bates had another solid outing offensively and finished with 11 points. If you had to pick one standout from the Bahamas games, it would be Bates. He had a total of 25 points combined in the two games, making him Indiana's second-leading scorer on the trip.

Miller Kopp's day was cut short after appearing to injure his ankle just three minutes into the game. He sat the rest of the game but was active on the bench, communicating and cheering on teammates.

Indiana totaled 16 points to just six turnovers on Sunday. BC Mega had 13 turnovers.

Plenty of questions remain for the Hoosiers after their first two games, but their two victories give plenty of reason for optimism moving forward. BC Mega is a good team with a future first-round pick and Indiana's lead was never in major jeopardy at any point.

Mike Woodson has emphasized defense with his team, and it showed in these two games. BC Mega struggled to score against the Hoosiers no matter who Woodson put out on the court. They could have one of the best defenses in the Big Ten if they maintain their current level of play.

Indiana does have some offensive issues they need to address. They shot a combined 39 percent from the field in the two matchups, which must improve before the season starts.

All in all, high expectations have only increased for Mike Woodson's squad after their two wins in paradise. If they can maintain this level of play, they should be a very good college team.