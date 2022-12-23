Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana had one more roadblock before a full slate of Big Ten play after winter break. Kennesaw State visited Assembly Hall sitting at 8-4. They were welcomed with temperatures below zero and multiple travel restrictions across the state of Indiana. The Hoosiers would be without Trayce Jackson-Davis yet again, missing his second consecutive game due to precautionary reasons. Xavier Johnson would also miss following surgery on his foot.

It was a slow start for Indiana. Kennesaw State channeled their best Elon Phoenix impression with guard Kasen Jennings converting on back-to-back threes to start the game. Malik Reneau would try forcing his hand early and would have some success. Scoring his first field goal to take a 7-6 lead. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Race Thompson accumulated the remaining points. Simeon Cottle would keep Hoosier fans on the edge of their seat, cashing in from three to tie the game at 9. Tamar Bates was first to check in off the bench for Indiana. Jordan Geronimo, who had been dealing with a dislocated finger, entered the game shortly after. Quin Ademokoya would follow with a three of his own, leading the Owls to a 12-9 lead. Spence Rodgers would keep the foot on the pedal, converting from deep giving Kennesaw State a 15-9 lead. That's a 5-9 start from three, accounting for all of the Owls' points through the first 10 minutes.

CJ Gunn would check in off his solid showing against Elon Tuesday night. He and Bates would miss back-to-back threes. Indiana's offense would continue to look absolutely broken through the next seven to eight minutes. Passes lacked purpose and almost every effort to score was a half-hearted isolation attempt. Defensively it wasn't much better. The open shots came freely for Kennesaw State. The Owls would stretch their lead to 22-15, helped by Chris Youngblood's corner three due to a blown coverage by the Hoosiers. Indiana would begin to crawl back with help from Trey Galloway and Bates. Galloway would hit back-to-back threes after Bates would provide a spark with a fast break dunk. That brief but productive spark helped Indiana tie the game at 27, which would be the score at halftime. Galloway and Bates would lead Indiana with six points each, and Jennings would lead the Owls with 8. The Hoosiers were 10-23 from the field and 2-7 from three.