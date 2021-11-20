Indiana strikes first, loses steam in 35-14 loss to Minnesota

After two possessions, it looked as if Indiana might snap its six-game losing streak on Senior Day against Minnesota.

The defense stopped the Golden Gophers in the red zone, a team that has a roughly 90% scoring efficiency. On the other end of the field, IU quarterback Donaven McCulley scored a rushing touchdown to give the Hoosiers their first lead since October 30th against Maryland.

Coming into the game, Minnesota had the 10th-best rushing defense in the NCAA, holding opponents to 99.9 yards per game on average.

McCulley had more than 50 rushing yards during the first drive, and the offense combined for 85 rushing yards. However, the offense gained only 56 more rushing yards for the rest of the game.

Head coach Tom Allen discussed the successful first drive and the subsequent faltering in a press conference after the game.

"Did a good job executing that first drive," Allen said. "92 yards is hard to do against a good defense, which they are. [We] weren't able to sustain it, which is disappointing."

Despite the early running success, McCulley didn't have much success in the air, throwing for only 17 yards and two interceptions.

"To me, that is definitely his strength, is to be able to run the football, but you got to be able to throw it as well," Allen said. "To me, you can't shy away from that. You gotta be able to do it, and obviously do it in an efficient way and not put him in harm's way. But you can't make it to where you cautiously play the game and call the game."

McCulley's first interception came toward the end of the first half, when he threw into triple coverage while his receiver was already out of bounds. Despite making a wise decision earlier in the game to throw the ball away, McCulley threw toward multiple defenders instead of running out of bounds.

The error proved costly, as Minnesota earned excellent field position and scored a touchdown to extend its lead to 21-7, heading into halftime.