The Big Ten, which is going to be the toughest conference once again, has nine teams ranked in the top-30: Wisconsin (7), Ohio State (10), Iowa (12), Michigan State (15), Michigan (17), Illinois (18), Purdue (25), Indiana (26), Rutgers (27).

With exactly three weeks until the college basketball season tips-off, the new KenPom rankings are out for the 2020-21 season. Indiana checks in at No. 26 in the initial rankings.

This year will be the most talented team for Archie Miller as he returns a projected pre-season All-American in Trayce Jackson-Davis and returns seven of the top nine scorers from a year ago. He also brings in the No. 16 overall recruiting class, headlined by five-star point guard Khristian Lander.

Indiana knows just three teams it will play in the 2020-21 season and those are Butler, Providence and Florida State. Butler is ranked No. 56, Providence is No. 63 and Florida State checks in at No. 19.

Tennessee Tech is an unconfirmed season opening opponent for Indiana and checks in at No. 312.

Last season, Indiana began the season ranked No. 34 and also finished No. 34 in the KenPom rankings.